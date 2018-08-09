E-sports and virtual reality center officially opens Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa--Andrew Houkal has been employed by Paradigm for less than a week, and he already feels his like he’s taking his gaming skills to a new level.

“It brings a whole different dynamic of playing video games with people and playing video games in general,” says Houkal.

E-sports and virtual reality center coming to Davenport

Paradigm, a virtual reality and E-sport experience help its first ribbon cutting in Downtown Davenport off 2nd and Iowa. The center allows players to compete online or roam virtual reality by themselves, but owner Steve Grubbs says it is so much more.

“We just secured our license to have sexual harassment training in virtual reality. So you can take people and put them in actual situations and they can respond,” says Grubbs, who expects to start offering those services in October.

The center will also offer virtual reality science torturing for students next month.

Paradigm will host its grand opening Friday, August 10 at 5 p.m.