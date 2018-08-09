As heat surges today, strong storms could flare up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a very warm and humid day ahead of us. Southwesterly winds will help temperatures quickly rise into the 80s late this morning with a high temperature in the lower 90s. On top of that, increasing humidity. 3-5pm heat index values could reach up to around 96 degrees! Spikes in temperature like these (when we're not used to them) can put extra stress on the body so please don't overdo it.

Storm chances will rise after 2pm today as storm energy ramps up. But the high-extreme levels will remain to our north. Cities like Dubuque, Galena, Mt. Carroll, and the Sauk Valley stand to get a chance of severe weather. Damaging wind will really be the only threat with these (along with brief heavy rainfall and lots of lightning).

Here's a timeline of the storm progression:

We'll watch for these around the Quad Cities area around 6pm today. The storms won't have major coverage on the weather map, so your chance of getting wet will only be around 30-40% today.

Thunderstorms will quickly move southeast, out of our area entirely by 9pm.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen