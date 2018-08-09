× After Friday’s small rain chance, we’ll have a beautiful weekend

After our hot and humid Thursday afternoon, we are tracking the chance for a few storms early this evening. The best chance for any rain is going to be north of I-80. Once we get past the sunset, these storms will quickly dissipate. We’ll end up seeing a mostly clear sky with lows in the upper 60s.

Thankfully, our Friday is looking more comfortable! Highs will only top out in the mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, but the rain will be hard to come by in our area.

The weekend is going to be a picture perfect! We can expect beautiful sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham