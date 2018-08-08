× Thursday’s heat and humidity will help a few storms pop up

We ended up seeing quite a bit of sunshine around the Quad Cities today, and it’s going to remain pretty quiet tonight. With the exception of a little patchy fog in low lying areas, most of us will see a clear sky. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Get ready for a hot and humid Thursday with highs around 90. Thanks to the humidity, it’s going to feel more like the mid 90s. For much of the day, there will be a mostly sunny sky. By the afternoon and evening, we’ll see a few storms pop up along a cold front.

We’ll keep the chance for a few more isolated storms on Friday, but it will be cooler with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll remain in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham