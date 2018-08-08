Rockridge has made the playoffs for 8 straight years. This year the Rockets return a 3 years starting quarterback and some skill players, but they will be leaning on some of their underclassmen to step up and fill some big roles.
The Score Football Preview – Rockridge Rockets
-
The Score Sunday – Rockridge Softball, Bettendorf Soccer, FCA Jacob Stytz
-
The Score Sunday – Rockridge SB, Orion Baseball, FCA Gould Sisters
-
Rockridge rolls to Super Sectional win
-
Rockridge walks off with Semifinal win
-
Alleman Baseball, Orion Baseball, and Rockridge softball headline regional winners
-
-
New survey ranks Illinois schools below average in reading, math scores
-
Rockridge wins Softball State Title, Hall wins first Baseball Championship, Bettendorf Soccer falls in State Title game, Rock Falls ends year in Sectional Championship
-
Successful rocket test takes Virgin Galactic a supersonic step closer to putting tourists in space
-
‘Toy Story Land’ opens this weekend at Walt Disney World – here’s a sneak peek
-
Bettendorf School Board votes to close Thomas Jefferson Elementary
-
-
The Score Preview – United Township Football
-
The Conversation: Men suffer about 70 percent of fireworks injuries – and other 4th of July facts
-
NASA Launches Mission to Mars