Monmouth couple celebrating 75th wedding anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONMOUTH, Illinois-- Rocking side by side in their chairs, Forrest and Mary Easum said they never thought they'd see this day.

"When you're young you don't ever give that a thought," Forrest said. "We respected our wedding vows and each other. So here we are."

Wednesday, Aug. 8 is they're 75th wedding anniversary. The couple met back in 1941.

"It was through a mutual friend. We were kind of in a group," Forrest explained.

He said Mary needed some convincing to go out with him.

"I had to keep after her," he said. "She finally decided she'd go out with me."

After they started dating, it didn't take long for Forrest to know he wanted to spend his life with Mary.

"I decided that she was the one," he said. "I guess after a while she decided the same thing about me. So here we are."

They said their wedding day back in 1943 was a hot one, and they had to take a day off from working on the farm.

"That's why we got married in August," Forrest said. "Couldn't interrupt corn harvest just to get married."

Mary recalled that the preacher forgot something very important that day.

"Oh he forgot his book," she said. "So he had to go back and get his book before he could marry us."

The newlyweds worked on their farm, growing crops, and they had a daughter Nancy.

"It was hard work," Forrest said. "It really was back then. That was before cabs on tractors and self-propelled combines. That made us hardy people."

Even in their mid-90s, the Easums live on their own in a retirement community.

"It takes a good partner, I guess. Couldn't do it on your own," Forrest said.

Mary and Forrest said they've had their share of good days and their share of bad days. But they've been able to overcome any problems they've run into.

"Just kind of smile. Grit your teeth and say, 'Yes, ma'am.' It takes care of that," Forrest joked.

Mary had a bit more practical advice for a long and happy marriage.

"Well, you don't get your own way all the time," she said. "You're just lucky to get along good together and be able to enjoy one another. Give a lot and take a lot."

Mary and Forrest have seen a lot of things change during their lives. They remember a time before television and when a hot dog cost you just a few cents, although Mary said that felt like quite a bit of money back then.

"When we were married, we just lived in a house with no running water or anything, and no furnace," Mary said.

"And paid a guy $10 a month for rent," Forrest added.

When asked how they spend their time now, the happy couple rocked in their chairs and Forrest said, "Right here."