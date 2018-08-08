× Hawk Newberry’s body positively identified by Muscatine medical examiner

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Authorities have positively identified the body of a small child recovered from the Mississippi River in Muscatine on Aug. 5 as that of missing toddler Hawk Newberry, who fell into the river at Schwiebert Park and drowned on July 24.

In a release, Muscatine County Medical Examiner Richard Hines said investigators used information from an autopsy, medical and dental records and video surveillance footage to make the positive identification.

“Our office and staff sends our deepest sympathy to family and hope that everyone does the same and give them the opportunity to grieve the loss of Hawk,” Hines wrote.

Search and recovery crews as well as members of Neweberry’s family and volunteers had been scouring the river from Rock Island to Buffalo to Muscatine for weeks attempting to bring closure to the family.