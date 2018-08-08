Coal Valley family is safe after house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL VALLEY, Illinois - A Coal Valley family is safe tonight after their house caught on fire around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at a house off First Street. It started in the rear of the house and spread to the garage and porch.

Family members say paper napkins blew onto a burning candle igniting the fire. None of the family members or their pets were injured in the fire.

Steve Perry, a witness working on a neighbors house, described the fire.

"I looked around the corner and the house was fully in flames," he recalls. "Not what I expected when I came to do a little dry wall patch."

Four fire departments were needed to help battle the fire.