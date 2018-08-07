× Win tickets to Marvel Universe Live at the TaxSlayer Center

Marvel fans, assemble for a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil with the Moline debut of Marvel Universe LIVE! Age Of Heroes. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands in this all-new, spectacular arena stunt show.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes is performing at the TaxSlayer Center from Friday August 31 – Sunday, September 2, 2018 for six action-packed, family-friendly performances in Moline:

Friday, Aug. 31 7:00 PM

Saturday, Sept. 1 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, Sept. 2 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax make their live production debut bringing their courage and misfit wit to Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes. Alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist, the Guardians of the Galaxy help fight the scheming, menacing and loathsome villains Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin. Audiences will join in the quest that sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial maneuvers, pyrotechnics, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and vast 3D video projection mapping in this completely new thrilling adventure. Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family…LIVE!

Tickets start at $15 each! Kids (age 2-12) tickets available for only $15 on select seating (not valid for premium/VIP levels). Tickets will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or visit the TaxSlayer Center Box Office.

*Ticket prices subject to change; tickets may be subject to service charges, facility and handling fees.

You could win tickets to opening night on Friday, August 31st! Three winners will be selected to receive 4 tickets to opening night (8/31/18). Deadline for entry is August 26th.

