Tracking a few showers as we head into the evening hours

A couple of disturbances coming out of the west will pose a chance for a few scattered showers as we head into the evening hours. Nothing severe I see, in fact rain could be heavy in a couple of areas during this period. Afterwards, any rain leftover will end before midnight leading to the possibility of patchy fog by Wednesday morning.

Once the patchy fog lifts, a fair to partly cloudy sky will take over for your Wednesday with highs around the middle 80s.

The week’s warmest comes Thursday with highs around 90 before dropping around the mid 80s for the rest of the week including the weekend. Only an isolated storm chances I see Friday and Sunday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

