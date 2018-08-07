× Residents of Lafayette Apartments in Clinton ordered to vacate

CLINTON, Iowa — Residents of a downtown apartment building got a sudden notice of eviction this week after being told they had to vacate their apartments due to non-payment of utility bills by their landlord.

The city of Clinton’s Building and Neighborhood Services organization is hosting an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7 for residents of the five-story Lafayette Apartments at 143 6th Avenue South to help them relocate on short notice.

Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said the apartment’s landlord, Jim Trimble, has not paid Alliant Energy for electricity to the building or the city for sewer services since last February. Alliant announced it will be shutting off utilities and residents need to vacate. Brooke believes that around 25 of the building’s 98 listed apartments are currently occupied.

In a release sent Tuesday afternoon from the Building and Neighborhood Services organization, city leders said they will “work jointly with other agencies in our community to reduce the amount of stress for residents that will be affected by the move.”

Residents with questions on assistance can contact BNS at (563) 242-2144 ext. 3.

This is a developing story.