Maddie Poppe to perform at the Rhythm City Casino as well

DAVENPORT- Tickets are now on sale for Maddie Poppe’s 2019 performance at the Rhythm City Casino, hosted by Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities.

Poppe will also take part in a meet and greet dinner for a limited amount of guests before taking the stage Friday, March 15, 2019. Tickets are on sale now. To get yours or for more information on the event, click here.

Before she plays at Rhythm City, Poppe will play at the Wild Rose Casino in Clinton. For ticket information on that concert, click here.