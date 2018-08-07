Local pool player among the best in the country

Sam Anderson an 11 year old from Bettendorf is one of the best Junior pool players in the country.  Sam spends several days at the pool hall working on his game.  He has been so good this year that McDermott cues asked him to use their cues, making Sam 1 of 32 pool players world wide to be sponsored by McDermott,