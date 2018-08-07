In the Kitchen with Fareway: 5 Ways to Save 100+ Calories
Did you know that cutting just 100 calories a day could help you lose over ten pounds a year and keep it off? Here are some tips from Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin:
1. Make your sandwich open faced
2. Pick an orange over orange juice
3. Choose canned fruit in 100% juice, not heavy syrup
4. Replace sour cream with fat free Greek yogurt
5. Replace 1 soda or fruit juice with water
You can find more tips in Fareway’s Centsable Health Magazine here.