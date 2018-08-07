× In the Kitchen with Fareway: 5 Ways to Save 100+ Calories

Did you know that cutting just 100 calories a day could help you lose over ten pounds a year and keep it off? Here are some tips from Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin:

1. Make your sandwich open faced

2. Pick an orange over orange juice

3. Choose canned fruit in 100% juice, not heavy syrup

4. Replace sour cream with fat free Greek yogurt

5. Replace 1 soda or fruit juice with water

You can find more tips in Fareway’s Centsable Health Magazine here.