Federal agency fines Iowa nursing home over deficiencies

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa (AP) — The federal government has fined an Iowa nursing home nearly $77,500 over deficiencies in care for residents.

The Globe Gazette reports that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services notified Timely Mission in Buffalo Center about the fine on Friday. Buffalo Center is located near the Minnesota border, northwest of Mason City.

The letter cites findings from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which surveyed the facility in June. Officials said they found conditions that constituted “immediate jeopardy” to resident health and safety.

Officials say 87-year-old Virginia Olthoff was dehydrated, in severe pain and weighed less than 100 pounds prior to her February death.

The facility has 60 days to appeal the federal fine. The CMS letter says the fine will be reduced by 35 percent if nursing home officials waive their right to an appeal.

Timely Mission President Lorie Bierle declined to comment to the newspaper.