Best meteor shower of the year peaks this weekend

Get ready to look up this weekend! The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks across North America this weekend. The shower gets it's name from Perseus where the shower originates.

According to Sky and Telescope, Meteor showers usually peak during the predawn hours of the peak dates, though they're often active a few nights before and after the peak date. Note that the rates listed below are for ideal conditions: very dark skies free of moonlight or light pollution. If you're going to the Northwoods of Wisconsin or the Boundary Waters of Minnesota, you'll get this.

This is so cool! Meteor showers from space: https://t.co/3KiSlqrReT — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) August 7, 2018

Most likely you'll see lower rates...but still worth a few hours of sky watching.

To see the Perseids, look to the north. Most of the "shooting stars" will be coming in from upper right to lower left.

Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen