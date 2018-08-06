× Tracking our next round of thunderstorms for a portion of the area

Expecting to see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon before ending sometime later tonight. A few of these storms could reach severe limits especially for areas south and east of the Quad Cities. The main threat will not only be some heavy rain in a short period of time but winds reaching 60 mph.

By Tuesday, the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be possible but the coverage not as great as temperatures climb just over the 80 degree mark.

Afterwards, the weather for the rest of the week including the weekend looks quiet with afternoon highs between 85 and 90 degrees with overnight lows around the mid to upper 60s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

