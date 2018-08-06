× Storms with damaging wind possible this afternoon

More than two inches of rain fell in Jones, Jackson, and Jo Daviess County through early Monday morning but more is on the way later today. Some flash flooding is possible in these areas so please turn around if you encounter a flood-covered roadway.

More than 4 inches of rain has fallen in Buchanan and Delaware Counties this morning prompting Flash Flood Warnings.

Storms will weaken a little bit this morning. Then, additional storm activity will brew into the afternoon. A few strong and severe storms will be possible, mainly south and east of the Quad Cities this afternoon. Heads up if you live in Burlington, Monmouth, Galesburg, Kewanee, and Princeton. Damaging wind will be the main threats out of these storms, as well as torrential rainfall. The timing of these storms will be anytime after noon. Storms will quickly move east, exiting our coverage area by 6:00 p.m.

High temperatures will be dependent on who gets sunshine, but even a few hours of sun will boost temperatures will into the middle 80s.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday with highs around 80 degrees. After that, no rain is foreseen through at least Monday of next week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen