New River of Life Unity Day celebrates Quad Cities police

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Over 15 churches celebrated local police officers in the first River of Life Unity Day on August 4.

Scott Reece, pastor at MGT New Hope Church, said they wanted to bring the community closer together and thank the police for all they do.

"They do a lot of things we don't even see," Reece said. "They walk away from their families in so many ways, and that's why we wanted to say thank you to the police themselves."

Darlene Williams, associate pastor at MGT New Hope Church, said she was happy with the turnout.

"We had over 2,025 people," Williams said. "We had people as far as Kewanee and Clinton."

Reece said he hopes they can make this an annual event for the community.