× Moline Best Buy to close in early November

MOLINE, Illinois — The Moline Best Buy store located across from SouthPark Mall will close for good on Nov. 3 store officials confirmed Monday, Aug. 6.

Best Buy District Manager John Vomhof said the stores 35 full-time employees can apply to work at other Best Buy locations or take a severance agreement. The Davenport store on Elmore Avenue will remain open, he added.

The Best Buy news comes on the heels of the closure of nearby Toys-R-Us in Moline and leaves two relatively large box stores empty along 16th Street across from the mall.

In a media release, Vomhof said the decision to not renew the Moline store’s lease was based on the weaker retail market on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities.

“Overall, the Davenport retail market is dominant in this region, and we believe that our Davenport store will be able to serve both sides of the river,” the statement read. “Davenport also has a more expansive product selection, offering customers a better shopping experience.”

Employees were notified of the store closing on Sunday, Aug. 5. The store originally opened in 1987.