Body of young woman found in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Iowa – The body of a young, white woman was found on August 4 near Fort Madison.

According to WHO-TV, police found the body in rural Lee County in the 2000 block of 235th Avenue near West Point. Police say someone found the body yesterday and called the County Sheriff’s Department. They say the woman was in her twenties. However, investigators say they have “no reason to believe” the body is Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts was last seen jogging on July 18. Since then, more details have emerged as to what may have happened, and a flood of tips have poured into authorities and Crime Stoppers. The reward for her safe return is now up to $260,000. However, she has still not been found.

No further information shows who the woman is or how she died.