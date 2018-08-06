Bettendorf will recommend closing Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - The Bettendorf Board of Education will consider closing Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in a board meeting tonight on August 6.

A statement from the board says Superintendent Mike Raso has suggested closing the elementary school and merging the students with Mark Twain Elementary School, a little over a mile away. The formal motion will be made tonight.

According to the statement, Thomas Jefferson has $1.4 million suggested in improvements to the facility. One of the largest costs would be a new roof, scheduled for next summer. The statement also says that the district could save $500 each year if the school were closed.

Mark Twain is a currently existing elementary school undergoing an expansion. In the suggested plan, Thomas Jefferson students would be consolidated into the updated Mark Twain building for the 2019-2020 school year, giving Thomas Jefferson a year to transition.

Talk of merging the schools has created concern with parents who send their children to Mark Twain.

The district has reported stable enrollment with increases.