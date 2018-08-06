× 9-year-old boy’s lemonade stand robbed at gunpoint

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies are searching for a teenager accused of robbing a 9-year-old’s lemonade stand at gunpoint in a North Carolina neighborhood.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office told WSOC Sunday that the stickup happened near a traffic roundabout in Monroe.

Deputies say the young drink vendor reported that a male teenager with a camouflage hat and black shirt placed a black handgun to the boy’s stomach Saturday, demanded money and then fled on foot.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Underwood said less than $20 in cash was stolen.

Authorities found a camouflage hat, a black BB handgun and a stolen metal tin in some nearby woods. Deputies believe the suspect left a bicycle in the brush for his getaway and walked to the lemonade stand.