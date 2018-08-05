× We may hear some nice rumbles of thunder on Monday

For most of us, it has been another warm and humid day. As for tonight, it’s going to stay pretty warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s. There is a chance for some showers and storms late tonight and into early Monday morning, especially north of Highway 30.

A few showers and storms may linger into Monday morning, but we’ll warm back up into the upper 80s by the afternoon. As a cold front moves through the area in the afternoon, we’ll see scattered showers and storms pop up. One or two storms could be on the strong side.

These showers and storms will exit to our south on Tuesday morning, and we’ll cool off into the low 80s that afternoon. More sunshine is expected by Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham