× Showers and storms are trying to pass through Sunday morning

A decent line of showers and storms is trying to move in from the west this morning, and areas north of the Quad Cities have the best chance at picking up some moderate rainfall this morning. However, these showers and storms will weaken by the later part of the morning as they move east of the Mississippi River. We’ll be back in the sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

A few more storms may move in late this evening, with the best chance north of the Quad Cities. It’s still going to be warm and muggy tonight with lows near 70.

Monday will bring another day of heat and humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s that afternoon, and we’ll be watching scattered showers and storms firing off late in the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms will linger into Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, the sunshine will be back with highs in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham