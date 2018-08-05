Local Pool Player Making A Name For Himself

Sam Henderson, an 11 year Old from Bettendorf, has been making a name for himself in the Billiards Community.  Sam is a top ranked player according to the American Poolplayers Association and caught the eye of McDermott Cues one of the bigger names in Billiards. Sam recently won a big national tournament in New Orleans.