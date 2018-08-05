× BREAKING: Unidentified male child pulled from Mississippi River in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa– Emergency crews are on scene near the Mississippi River in Muscatine. Investigators from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department say an unidentified male child’s body was pulled from the river on Sunday August 5, 2018.

Investigators say boaters by Brown’s Island saw the body and called police.

They say the clothing of the child does not match 2-year-old Hawk Newberry, the missing boy who fell into the Mississippi River near the boat dock at Shwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island on July 24.

The body is being sent to the University of Iowa where an autopsy will be done.

We have a News 8 crew on scene.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.