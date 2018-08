Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lovie Smith says their is competition at every position on this years Illinois Football team which he hopes will make them a better team.

A local flag football tournament gives players a chance to relive their glory days. It's also is a way for kids heading back to school to get some school supplies.

The Quad City 76ers, a semi-pro baseball team, host the IABA State Baseball Tournament. The 76ers lost both their games and were eliminated from the tournament.