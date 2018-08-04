Bikers pay tribute to fallen soldiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG GROVE, Iowa -- The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association held their 3rd annual tribute to the fallen motorcycle ride today to honor fallen soldiers.

The ride began at Wapsie Willy's in Long Grove, Iowa. They made 5 stops before ending the ride with food and a raffle in Buffalo, Iowa.

This years ride was honoring Jordan Byrd, a veteran who died in Afghanistan in 2010. His step-father is the commander of The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

"He gave his life protecting another soldier," Commander Jeff Godines said. " He was all about helping people, so he would be happy we're helping veterans."

The organization donates all the money the raise to helping local veterans. They are trying to raise $10,000 this year.

" We've put in three wheelchair ramps for disabled veterans," Godines said. "We've also fed over 300 families at Thanksgiving."

Everyone in the association is a veteran that saw combat. They welcome all five branches of armed forces into their organization.

Last year, they were able to raise almost $7,000 during the ride.