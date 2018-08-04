× UPDATE: i-80 near Geneseo will be shut down for several hours due to a semi truck crash

GENESEO, Illinois– Emergency crews are responding to an apparent truck fire on Interstate 80 near the Geneseo exit.

UPDATE: According to the Illinois State Police, I-80 near Geneseo will be shut down for several hours due to a traffic crash involving two truck tractor semi trailers. The reroute will be US 6 eastbound to Geneseo. Traffic can get back onto I-80 eastbound in Geneseo.

Witnesses say traffic is stopped completely in the eastbound lanes and slowed westbound.

No word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

News 8 has a crew on scene.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.