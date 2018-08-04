× A chance of storms will follow this heat and humidity

It was another day of the 90s around the Quad Cities, and we won’t see much relief later tonight. Lows will only dip into the low 70s with a few clouds.

With another warm start on Sunday, it’s going to be hot and humid by the afternoon. We’ll be back in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the evening, but most of us will stay dry.

Some storms will pass to the north of I-80 late Sunday night and into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, scattered storms will develop across the area. While any rain will be welcomed, not everyone is guaranteed to get a good soaking. Highs will be back in the upper 80s.

Any lingering rain will exit by Tuesday morning, giving way to sunshine. We’ll stay sunny through Thursday with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham