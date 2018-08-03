× The A/C will be working hard on this hot and humid weekend

It’s been a toasty Friday, and we’ll keep the air conditioning running tonight. Lows will only drop near 70 with a mostly clear sky.

While it’s going to be hot and humid on Saturday and Sunday, it should be a great weekend to hit the pool! Highs on both days will be in the low 90s with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Expect plenty of sunshine on both days, but an isolated storm is possible Sunday evening.

Thankfully, we have a decent chance for showers and storms on Monday with highs back in the upper 80s. The sunshine will return by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham