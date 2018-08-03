Tax-free weekend in Iowa may help your back-to-school shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(This video is from last year's tax-free weekend)

IOWA - School is starting up, and families can save some money this weekend on their kid's new clothing items starting today, August 3. Iowa's tax-free weekend is already underway.

Every year, Iowa celebrates the Iowa Sales Tax Holiday. This means people get a little break on clothing and shoe purchases for one weekend. The holiday started this morning at 12:01 a.m. and will last through tomorrow, ending on midnight.

Here are the main rules:

No sales tax, including local option sales tax, will be collected on sales of an article of clothing or footwear having a selling price less than $100.00

The exemption does not apply in any way to the price of an item selling for $100.00 or more

The exemption applies to each article priced under $100.00 regardless of how many items are sold on the same invoice to a customer

Make sure you pay attention to the rules, though. Some of the rules can get tricky. One example is garden gloves are exempt but winter gloves are not. Also, you can use coupons to lower the cost of clothing below the $100 threshold.

Illinois will not have a tax-free weekend this year. The state had a summer sales tax holiday back in 2010, but hasn't held one since.