Kids had a chance to be a superhero at the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley as performers from Marvel Universe Live hosted a Superhero training camp. The kids learned how to do some of the stunts from the show and created their own superhero masks.

Marvel Universe Live will be at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline for multiple performances August 31 - September 2, 2018. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com or at the TaxSlayer Center box office.