NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Back to School Gifts for Teachers

It's an exciting time of year as kids head back to school with new school supplies, new classrooms, and new TEACHERS! We think teachers are pretty awesome, so we're showing you two gifts you can make for them on our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment. Let's hope we don't get graded on these...

First, we created this crayon candy dish on Good Morning Quad Cities. All you need are crayons (lots of them - get the big box), a glass vase or jar that's rounded and about 3 1/2 inches tall, and a glue gun. TIP: Use a LOT of glue and glue the vase/jar, not the crayons! They'll stick better. After you're done, fill it with your teacher's favorite candy and present it to him/her for an instant A+! Click the video above to see how we did:

Next, we attempted this book page apple on WQAD News 8 at 11am. This one is a little more complicated. You'll need a paperback book, a craft knife, some red watercolor paint, PATIENCE, and a glue gun. Click the video below to see if we succeeded, but first -

Eric was in charge of our Cocktail of the Week and he was able to somehow relate it to school. See how below:

There's no recipe for this week because we're headed back to college! (The years we were 21 years old.)

First up, who remembers the "Cherry Bomb?" Just a little bit of Dr. McGiIllicuddy's Cherry Liqueur and Red Bull.

Next up, a memory that Eric hasn't relived since that infamous dorm party at Grant Towers South, Northern Illinois University, 1997: The Jager Bomb. Just a little Jager and the rest: Red Bull.

If hard alcohol isn't your style, how about a beer sample. We went old school and taste-tested some Pabst Blue Ribbon and Busch Light. (Not thaaaaat bad.) Watch the video here: