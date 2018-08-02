× The first weekend of August will be hot and humid

It turned out to be a beautiful Thursday! We’ll see a few clouds tonight, and even some patchy fog in areas that picked up rain late Wednesday night. It will be cool and comfortable with lows near 60.

Don’t let the cool morning fool you… we’re in for a nice warm-up into the upper 80s on Friday with plenty of sunshine. The heat and humidity will really ramp up on Saturday as highs reach the low 90s. We’ll remain in the low 90s on Sunday, and there is a small chance for a storm or two in the afternoon and evening.

A better chance of showers and storms is in store for us on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Some of this rain may linger into Tuesday, and highs will fall back into the mid 80s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham