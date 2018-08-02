× Search for 2-year-old continues on Mississippi River

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – The search for two-year-old Hawk Newberry is back on as city officials bring in new technology to try and find the little boy.

According to the Rock Island Fire Chief, an underwater camera and 360 Sonar Technology will be used to help paint a more clear picture of what is at the bottom of the dark and muddy Mississippi River.

Debris has caused challenges for search crews since the first day of the recovery mission.

Hawk fell into the Mississippi River near the boat dock at Shwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island on July 24.

His family says four people jump in to try and save him, but none of them were able get to Hawk quickly enough.

Fire Chief Yerkey says if Hawk’s body is not found during the August 2nd search, a discussion will need to be had about how to best move forward in the recovery mission, and the search may possibly need to be suspended near the dock.

