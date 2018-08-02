Mississippi Valley Fair ends elephant rides after PETA steps in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- A 20-year tradition at the Mississippi Valley Fair came to an end Thursday, August 2. The fair’s general manager, Shawn Loter says the fair will no longer offer elephant rides.

“It’s kind of been a disappointment to a lot of families coming to the fair to see those elephants,” says Loter.

The decision Loter says was made after PETA stepped in.

“It’s one of those things with animals now a days. They don’t want to have people interact with them because they are like a wild animal,” he says.

Delcianna Winders, the Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, says someone from the Quad Cities contacted the organization and filed a complaint.

Widers says allowing elephant rides is in violation of state code.

"Iowa officials were right to crack down on these cruel and illegal rides, and PETA urges families to stay away from all dangerous wild-animal displays,” she says.

The Mississippi Valley Fair made a similar move a few years ago, banning an attraction letting people hold tiger cubs.

The elephants will still be at the fair performing. Families will also still be able to pay to feed them until the end of the fair Sunday, August 5.