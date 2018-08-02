Heavy police presence in Poweshiek County could be linked to Mollie Tibbets search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa -- WQAD's fellow ABC affiliate KCRG in Cedar Rapids is reporting a heavy law-enforcement presence on a rural stretch of highway in Poweshiek County that could be related to the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.

A property owner in the area said the multitude of police cruisers and emergency vehicles along Highway 21 between the towns of Guernsey and Deep River are connected to the search for Tibbetts.

Earlier today, the reward for information leading to Tibbett's return was increased to $172,000.

More than 200 interviews have been conducted in the investigation into her disappearance, said Richard Rahn, the special agent in charge with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation for the Major Crime Unit, earlier this week.

Investigators have been looking at various data, including social media and information from a Fitbit that Tibbetts is known to have used.

This is a developing story.