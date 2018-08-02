Feds say moving companies ripped off customers, held onto belongings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WGN) — Illinois is among the states where the FBI charged 12 people with conspiring in a racketeering enterprise “to defraud individuals through their moving companies located throughout the United States".

The government says the moving companies also have links to cases in Florida, Ohio, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, California, Connecticut, Colorado and Missouri.

More than 900 victims have been identified.

The government says the moving companies would offer a low binding estimate for the moving work, then once the items were loaded on a truck, they would demand more money.

In some cases, the group would threaten to auction off the victim’s belongs, if they didn’t pay. Sometimes, the belongings were never delivered.

“Under federal regulations, in a binding estimate a customer and the motor carrier must both agree in writing to a charge for services prior to the start of any work. When an estimate is binding, USDOT prevents interstate carriers from raising the price of the move after loading customers’ items,” according to the release.

The group operated at least 14 companies under these names:

First National Moving and Storage

Flagship Van Lines

Independent Van Lines

JBR Underground

National Relocation Van Lines

National Relocation Solutions

Presidential Moving Services

Public Moving and Storage

Public Moving Services

Smart Relocation Solutions

Trident Auto Shipping

Unified Van Lines

United National Moving and Storage

US Relocation Systems

Investigators said the scheme happened hundreds of times between April 2013 and July 2018.