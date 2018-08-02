× Dixon Police offer reward for information on suspect in police assault

DIXON, Illinois- The Dixon Police Department is offering a reward and asking for help locating a fugitive.

Jeremy Turner, 28, is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Obstructing Identification. This incident took place yesterday, August 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers are eligible for a $1000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest.