Ben Leischner takes over as QC Airport Director

MOLINE- Ben Leischner is entering his third month now as Executive Director of the Quad City International Airport.

Leischner spent the past 14 years working for the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and has taken over for former director Bruce Carter.

The airport faces a number of challenges when it comes to funding and keeping passengers in the Quad Cities as opposed to flying to Chicago. We’ll ask Leischner that as we have Breakfast With…him Thursday, August 2 on Good Morning Quad Cities.

