What’s Happening: Dress for success, family at Figge, and all that jazz

It’s a big weekend for Quad City events. Not only do we have the Great Mississippi Valley Fair going on, but there are three other things we wanted to spotlight. And these are good for finding a good deal, making family memories, and enjoying world-class music.

1. The Quad City Times Bix 7 Race is now over, but that doesn’t mean the celebrations for Bix Beiderbecke have stopped. The annual Bix Jazz Festival begins Thursday, August 2 in Davenport. You can listen to some great sounds, preserve the memory of the musician, and help the group that puts it on, educate others about jazz.

Bix Jazz Fest begins at 3 p.m. Thursday. The majority of the events are happening at the Rhythm City Casino once again. The event goes through Saturday. For a link to ticket information, click here.

2. If you are in the mood to do some shopping and want a great deal, head to Dress for Success Quad Cities at 311 E. 2nd Street, Davenport. The non-profit is holding its Summer Second Chance Sale from 10-3pm on Saturday, August 4th. All the clothes that aren’t able to be used for clients are put up for sale. Suits dresses, blouses, shoes, and purses are only $2 each. Jewelry and wallets are just $1 a piece. 100% of the proceeds goes to Dress for Success Quad Cities, which offers a variety of services that empower women to reach financial independence.

3. It’s a perfect weekend for families to enjoy the Figge Art Museum. On Saturday, admission will be free from 10am through 1pm. Hours of the museum are through 5pm. It might be the perfect place for those coming into the Quad Cities for fair weekend. Head to the museum and enjoy a stroll before you head to the fairgrounds. Visit figgeartmuseum.org for more information.