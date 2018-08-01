× The Alzheimer’s Association Quad Cities announced as Three Degree recipient for August

Alzheimer’s Association Quad Cities has been selected as the August recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

The Alzheimer’s Association Quad Cities will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet for each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the high temperature forecasted. Every night Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecast temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Their mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

If you would like to learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association or how to support the cause, please click here.

If your charity or organization, would like to be considered, please click here.