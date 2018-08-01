× Summer heat on track for the upcoming weekend

Another winner of a day its turning out to be with seasonal temperatures and low humidity around the area. Outdoor plans come this evening will be fine until a cool front from the northwest moves in later tonight… possibly before sunrise. The question is if we’ll see a shower or thunderstorm before the front’s passage. Given the timing and its weakening phase, I could see the coverage to be isolated before sunrise. So, not everyone will see that chance.

By Thursday, the weather picture will be similar with sunshine returning and highs around the low to mid 80s.

The summer heat for the upcoming weekend is still on track with temperatures rising around the 90 degree mark with heat index values approaching 100. Right now, no real organize chance for rainfall is expected during this period. Hopefully, with all this heat and humidity we can squeeze out a lonely soaking shower or thunderstorm.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here