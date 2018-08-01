× Sherrard schools become a food pantry, need more supplies

SHERRARD, Illinois – Students in the Sherrard Community Unit School District 200 will be able to get a little extra help this year.

Sherrard High School and Junior High are partnering with a River Bend Foodbank to become a school pantry.

According to River Bend Foodbank’s website, the Davenport-based organization serves the eastern Iowa and western Illinois area and has over 300 partners. Sherrard’s school district is about to make one more.

The district’s website says the partnership will provide the school with free, fresh produce and non-perishable food items. Thirty percent of the students in the district are considered low income. The supplies will be enough for 10-15 families every two weeks.

Organizers for the district want to increase their giving and supply non-food items, but they need donations. They will collect on August 7 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Click here for the list of requested items.

If you would like to donate but are unable to drop of donated items, contact Vanessa Redpath here: redpathv@sherrard.us.