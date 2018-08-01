× Police watching for distracted drivers as students head back to school

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Police say they will be watching for distracted drivers in school zones as students head back to school this week.

The first day of class for students in the Rock Island – Milan School District is on Thursday, August 2nd.

Police say it is up to adults, not children, to be more aware while driving in school zones.

In a press release, Rock Island Police say they will be enforcing school zone speed limits and looking for drivers who are using their cell phones illegally.

Police say that because children are less aware, and small they need to be watched for near schools and playgrounds.

Drivers should also keep an eye open for school buses and obey their stop signs and flashing lights.

Drivers could face hundreds of dollars worth of fines, and even jail time in serious cases, if they fail to follow laws.