Marvel Universe characters perform LIVE on News 8 at 11

MOLINE- Spider Man, The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy characters and more, are about to embark on the Quad City area and the TaxSlayer Center.

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes takes place Friday, August 31, Saturday, September 1, and Sunday, September 2. Friday’s show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday’s shows start at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Sunday’s shows start at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. For ticket information, click here!

Before the show though, Marvel Universe LIVE! performer Tyler Hubbard talked to us during News 8 at 11 Wednesday, August 1. He also gave us a sneak peak at what you can expect at the performance on Friday.