Iowa police crack down on drugs, weapon possession as part of larger investigation

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Three men were arrested on yesterday on drugs and weapons charges in multiple locations in Davenport and Bettendorf as part of ongoing drug investigations.

Both Bettendorf and Davenport police first arrested Antoine Flournoy, 25, on July 31 at 9:04 a.m. The arrest happened at Cross Creek Apartments in Davenport. Flournoy is facing several felony charges related to carrying and dealing stolen weapons.

Other charges include possession of controlled and prescription drugs including Ecstasy, Vyvanse and Naproxen. Flournoy admitted the drugs were his.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said both departments have a good working relationship and that the arrest was part of a larger, on-going investigation. After Flournoy's arrest Tuesday, Kimball said to expect more arrests in connection with the investigation. Two more arrests then followed.

Martell Roberts, 33, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. at Cross Creek Apartments. He faces five felonies, including possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of Ecstacy. He also has similar weapons charges similar to Flournoy.

Police arrested their third suspect, Dalton Anderson, 24, at the Hilton Garden Inn on Middle Road in Bettendorf. He was charged with a drug violation.

The investigation is continuing, and police have not confirmed how the multiple arrests are connected.

(From left to right: Dalton Anderson, Martell Roberts and Antoine Flournoy)