Illinois state rep resigns after ex accuses him of posting nudes, catfishing men
The woman filed a complaint with the Office of the Legislative Inspector General, Politico reportedWednesday morning. Politico reported that in the complaint the woman said Sauer used a fake Instagram account “to catfish other men using my privately shared naked photos. Nick would use this account to direct message men with my photos to engage in graphic conversations of a sexual nature. The men believed they were communicating with me and Nick shared private details of my life.”
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said Sauer would resign.
The woman filed a report with the Chicago Police Department, according to Politico.
State Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, said Sauer “has made the right decision to resign his seat.”
Sauer could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
Sauer, a first-term lawmaker, ran unopposed for the District 51 seat in 2016 after former State Rep. Ed Sullivan Jr. decided not to run for re-election.